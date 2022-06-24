Michael Jackson Channeling Save Our Children and Ourselves

Bonnie Vent is a medium/channeler Channeled message from Michael Jackson by Medium and Channeler Bonnie Vent Perhaps people do not realize the true heart of an artist. We leave little pieces of ourselves in everything we do. For those that feel my presence in the music I created, you are correct, it remains there always. I would like to use this as an example of discernment. Stay pure and do not accept fakes or copies. It is part of the programming of the culture to follow along and to let others tell you what is good and what is not. This programming bypasses your god given power to decide for yourself.

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