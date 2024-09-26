STUPID COVID NURSE BELIEVED HER OWN BS! THEN KARMA STRUCK!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We're traveling back to the 1980's for this nurse chick, who went into full blown kookville territory. Her ramblings read like a horror novel written from the confines of a mental institution. How much longer will she last? Probably not long.
Source
https://m.facebook.com/phoebe.bruster/
Music: A Flock Of Seagulls - I Ran (So Far Away)
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report