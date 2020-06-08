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Silvano Trotta - Stop aux fausses études ! Place aux vrais Chiffres !
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36 views • June 08, 2020
Import YT 8 juin 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aR0pXcRUnLk
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Et si on parlait de la réalité des chiffres par hôpitaux ? Par département ?
Sources :
http://www.francesoir.fr/covid19-un-virus-synthetique-hautement-pathogene-pour-letre-humain-creee-par-linstitut-de-virologie
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/recovery-brexit-overdose
http://www.francesoir.fr/politique-monde/interview-exclusive-martin-landray-recovery-lhydroxychloroquine-fin-de-partie-au-uk
https://www.revuepolitique.fr/covid-19-premier-bilan-de-lepidemie/
http://www.francesoir.fr/politique-france/gestion-de-lepidemie-les-departements-92-et-13-de-bons-eleves
https://www.ilgiornale.it/news/cronache/l8-giugno-sar-incubo-i-modelli-matematici-hanno-fallito-1868815.html
https://bfmbusiness.bfmtv.com/bourse/wall-street-galvanisee-par-une-baisse-surprise-du-taux-de-chomage-1928023.html
https://it.insideover.com/politica/una-strana-lettera-a-trump.html
https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1269288411812298752?s=20%26
http://www.francesoir.fr/le-confinement-tout-ce-que-lon-ne-vous-pas-dit-aberration-humaine-sanitaire-economique?
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Et si on parlait de la réalité des chiffres par hôpitaux ? Par département ?
Sources :
http://www.francesoir.fr/covid19-un-virus-synthetique-hautement-pathogene-pour-letre-humain-creee-par-linstitut-de-virologie
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/recovery-brexit-overdose
http://www.francesoir.fr/politique-monde/interview-exclusive-martin-landray-recovery-lhydroxychloroquine-fin-de-partie-au-uk
https://www.revuepolitique.fr/covid-19-premier-bilan-de-lepidemie/
http://www.francesoir.fr/politique-france/gestion-de-lepidemie-les-departements-92-et-13-de-bons-eleves
https://www.ilgiornale.it/news/cronache/l8-giugno-sar-incubo-i-modelli-matematici-hanno-fallito-1868815.html
https://bfmbusiness.bfmtv.com/bourse/wall-street-galvanisee-par-une-baisse-surprise-du-taux-de-chomage-1928023.html
https://it.insideover.com/politica/una-strana-lettera-a-trump.html
https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1269288411812298752?s=20%26
http://www.francesoir.fr/le-confinement-tout-ce-que-lon-ne-vous-pas-dit-aberration-humaine-sanitaire-economique?
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