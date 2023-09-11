Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DON’T DO IT!
channel image
Alex Hammer
4283 Subscribers
210 views
Published 18 hours ago

Yes. Don’t do these things, especially the one about the 5G towers that describes precisely what you should not do if you wish to not harm a 5G tower! Can you imagine how terrible that’d be? What would life be like without these benevolent technological marvels?Whatever you do, stay LAWful and help your fellow man until you detect something that threatens or inflicts harm upon you or others

Credit: Puretrauma


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/

Keywords
bibleweather warfaregenocidenwo1984surveillancecanadadirected energy weaponsgeo engineeringmauistarvationfamineclimate hoaxfirestartariaeco terrorismbio warfarecovid hoaxterra forminggreat resetgraphene oxidemanufactured droughtmanufactured fires15 minute citieshidden histoy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket