Servicemen of the Vostok Group of Forces share details of the liberation of Ternovatoye in Zaporozhye region.

'Some of them grab backpacks and flee, some militants don't have anything at all and just run. They just run away. Most often, the enemy drop their weapons and personal items and simply flee,' a servicemen recalls.

Adding: REPORT by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 3 February 2026

❗️ Last night, in response to terrorist attacks launched by Ukraine against civilian facilities on the territory of Russia, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a massive strike with long-range, ground- and air-based high-precision weapons, strike drones against enterprises of the Ukrainian defence industry and energy infrastructure that supports their work, as well as long-range unmanned aerial vehicle assembly and storage areas.

✅ The goals of the strike were achieved. All the assigned targets were engaged.

💥 Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on formations of one motorised infantry brigade of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade close to Taratutino and Pokrovka (Sumy region).

🔥 In Kharkov direction, units of two mechanised brigades of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade were hit near Khatneye, Sosnovy Bor, and Verkhnaya Pisarevka (Kharkov region).

▪️ The enemy lost up to 190 troops and 12 motor vehicles. Eleven ammunition, materiel, and fuel depots were neutralised.

📍 The Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the AFU and one national guard brigade near Novoosinovo, Gorokhovatka, Blagodatovka, Palamarevka, Petrovka, Grushevka (Kharkov region) and Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 180 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made HMMWV armoured vehicle, 14 motor vehicles, and one artillery gun. Two ammunition depots and one electronic warfare station were destroyed.

◽️ The Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on formations of two mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one airmobile brigade, one assault brigade of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade close to Belokuzminovka, Zakotnoye, Malinovka, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Reznikovka, Nikiforovka, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 135 troops, two tanks, four U.S.-made HMMWV armoured vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, including a U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and two ammunition depots.

📍 The Tsentr Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line. The Group's units inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, two jaeger brigades, one airmobile brigade, one air assault brigade, one assault regiment of the AFU, one marine brigade, and three national guard brigades close to Dobropolye, Belitskoye, Grishino (Donetsk People's Republic), Novopavlovka, Novopodgorodnoye, and Gavrilovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 385 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, and two artillery guns.

↗️ The Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defence. Troops of two mechanised brigades and four assault regiments of the AFU have been hit near Gorkoye, Novoye Pole, Staroukrainka, Vozdvizhevka, and Zaliznichnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 420 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and 26 motor vehicles. Two ammunition depots were destroyed.

🔥 The Dnepr Group's units inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one mountain assault brigade and one coastal defence brigade of the AFU near Novoselovka, Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye region) and Sadovoye (Kherson region).

▪️ Up to 65 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, seven motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, including a U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and four electronic warfare stations were neutralised.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, missile troops and artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have inflicted losses on temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 areas.

◽️ Air defence systems shot down one guided bomb, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 99 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation the enemy has lost:

▫️ 670 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 112,076 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 649 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 27,459 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,657 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 33,021 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 53,553 units of support military vehicles.