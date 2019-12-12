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Harald Kautz Vella - Chemtrails New Discoveries Part 2
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140 views • December 12, 2019
This is part 2, be sure to watch part 1 first. The most comprehensive, scientific data on the background behind chemtrails, the parties behind it, what they get out of it, their motives...including actual documents retrieved from the NASA web site that detail an underhanded plot to control humanity. Amazing presentation. Youtube pulled it and has all but buried this German gem of a man. I had already downloaded the videos and so, F-you, YOUtube.
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