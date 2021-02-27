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Being good will not get you into HEAVEN
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65 views • February 27, 2021
https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
No one will enter into the kingdom of heaven by their works. Verily, verily, I say unto thee, except
a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God. John 3:5
For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: [it is] the gift of God: Ephesians 2:8-9
Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hears my voice, and open the door, I will come into him, and will sup with him, and he with me. Revelation 3:20
Marvel not that I said unto thee, Ye must be born again. John 3:7
Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. Acts 2:38
Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which lives and abides forever. 1 Peter 1:23
If you would like prayer, please contact me on my Facebook page.
Ruby
No one will enter into the kingdom of heaven by their works. Verily, verily, I say unto thee, except
a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God. John 3:5
For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: [it is] the gift of God: Ephesians 2:8-9
Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hears my voice, and open the door, I will come into him, and will sup with him, and he with me. Revelation 3:20
Marvel not that I said unto thee, Ye must be born again. John 3:7
Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. Acts 2:38
Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which lives and abides forever. 1 Peter 1:23
If you would like prayer, please contact me on my Facebook page.
Ruby
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