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NEW: BIDEN & VACCINES, JORDAN VS FAUCI & FAUCI BETRAYS HIS COUNTRY FOR MONEY
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190 views • May 25, 2021
NEW! BIDEN SAYS UNVACCINATED GET VACCINATED TO HELP UNVACCINATED, FAUCI GOING DOWN IN FLAMES WITH JIM JORDAN, DON'T MISS ALL THE TRUTH I PACKED IN THIS ONE!
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