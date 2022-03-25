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LIVE: Lara Logan: Empire of Lies Sparks WW3, Colorado GOP Cons Donors, Dr. Stella Destroys Demons
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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20 views • March 25, 2022
Tuesday on the Stew Peters Show, award winning investigative journalist Lara Logan blasts a hole in the narrative or wars, coups, bioweapons, and other manufactured crises, driving the world toward death by fear, and submission to tyrants.
Patrick Howley exposes the Colorado GOP for stealing from Trump supporters, and details how the Republican Party needs to be cleansed of the RINOs and the globalist who are attacking Christianity and American principles.
Visit NationalFile.com to see the in depth, investigative series that exposes the funding, affiliates, and the plans to turn over America: https://nationalfile.com/
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor demands her place on the debate stage against corrupt RINO David Perdue, and details the collusion between incumbent Brian Kemp and George Soros.
Visit KandissTaylor.com to show support for her campaign for Jesus, guns, the unborn, and we the people: https://kandisstaylor.com/.
And, Dr. Stella Immanuel exorcises the Demonic medical industrial complex and offers an alternative to the killer hospitals which are poisoning unsuspecting Americans.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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