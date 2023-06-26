'I did nothing wrong': Donald Trump slams 'bulls**t' investigation

Former US president Donald Trump has slammed the Marxist left for "weaponising the justice system" while at a campaign rally in Michigan on Sunday, local time.
Mr Trump told followers, "the poll numbers are one of the main reasons the Marxist left is weaponising the criminal justice system to try and stop us".
"If I wasn't running or if I was doing bad in the polls, all this investigation bulls**t would stop immediately," he said.
