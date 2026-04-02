ASTRAL PROTECTION MEDITATION WITH QUARTZ

🌙 ASTRAL PROTECTION MEDITATION WITH CLEAR QUARTZ





During sleep, your consciousness travels to other planes.

Without protection, you may absorb dense energies or return

with interference that affects your rest and vitality.





Clear quartz (rock crystal) is the ultimate amplifier. Its crystalline structure acts

as a shield of light and an anchor of protection during your astral journeys and moments of deep sleep.





✨ In this guided meditation, I invite you to connect with clear quartz to:





• Create a shield of light around you before sleeping

• Protect your physical body while your consciousness travels

• Return to your body with clarity and renewed energy





🌙 **How to practice:**

1. Sit down in a peaceful place

2. Take three deep breaths

3. Watch and listen to the video 3 times before going to sleep.

4. Declare with intention: My body is protected

5. Allow sleep to take you, trusting in your shield





⚠️ **IMPORTANT NOTICE:** This meditation is a spiritual wellness and self-knowledge practice.

It does not substitute medical diagnosis, treatment, or follow-up.

If you experience persistent sleep disorders, consult a healthcare professional.





🔗 **Explore our clear quartz collection here: https://bit.ly/ElUniversoDeIsis





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