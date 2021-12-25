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Why Trump Promotes Vax? På svenska efter 2,45
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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140 views • December 25, 2021
1. Merry Christmas message from Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon, where I find most of the videos that I present on my channels.
https://www.brighteon.com/046e2c41-c955-46ca-8771-b166b6848a8e
2. Masked singers. Hilarious. Its real, not a joke
https://www.brighteon.com/705b82e5-1dfd-4fdf-bc44-9f005eaa1d68
3. THIS WOMAN ABSOLUTELY SMASHING IT WITH WHAT’S GOING ON. SHE TALKS ABOUT THE MARK OF THE BEAST. ITS A SPIRITUAL WAR. FREEDOM OR GLOBALISM.
https://www.brighteon.com/361b8d62-8a58-4f49-8738-586a15f8ada1
4. Stew Peters Christmas Special: Stew Peters Shares Testimony In Powerful Christmas Interview
https://rumble.com/vrb9h8-stew-peters-christmas-special-stew-peters-shares-testimony-in-powerful-chri.html
5. Why Trump Promotes Vax? Some try to blame it on bad advisors but the truth is Trump picked those bad advisors. He didnt really want to drain the swamp. Lots of empty words to please his base.
https://www.brighteon.com/548c76c4-9454-4fc4-8fa9-ae1da0f1722b
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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trumpmike adamsstew peters
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy