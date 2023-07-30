Govt. Authorities Warn: If You Don't Do THIS You Can't Live in America! Stay Out

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Govt. Authorities Warn: If You Don't Do THIS You Can't Live in America in Early Retirement! 4:59
00:00 Intro
01:37 El Salvador from Ghetto to Paradise
03:05 Bitcoin and Bukele President El Salvador
04:59 USCIS discrimination legal immigration
08:31 Legal Immigration vs. illegal immigration
10:03 Mexican president says don't do this
10:34 Tucker Carlson said THIS??? Wow!
12:42 Doing the RIGHT Thing!
Live your Best Life now! We believe in living the lifestyle you desire to live EARLY rather than delaying your life plans until your later retirement years. People often tell us they really like our perspective on retirement, current events and other newsy bits. We hope you do too. Be safe-take care!
Our Blog: Welcome to Gringo Good Samaritans, integrated with our 8 years
of living in Cuenca Ecuador and traveling the world. We create
informative videos and articles helping people come to awareness of
what's happening in our world so they can enjoy their retire early
lifestyle with their families, healthy, happy and free! Because
ultimately, YOU are in control, of your destiny!
http://www.gringogoodsamaritans.com/
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