Here’s the Difference Between an AR-15 and “Assault Weapon"

Breitbart News' AWR Hawkins shows the differences between the AR-15 and an "assault weapon" as Democrats push more legislation that would ban firearms like the AR-15 because of false claims that AR-15s are "assault weapons". Visit Breitbart.com/Downrange to equip yourself with the latest statistics and news articles to defend your right to bear arms.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.