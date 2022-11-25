Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Here’s the Difference Between an AR-15 and “Assault Weapon"
727 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Friday |
Shop now

Breitbart News' AWR Hawkins shows the differences between the AR-15 and an "assault weapon" as Democrats push more legislation that would ban firearms like the AR-15 because of false claims that AR-15s are "assault weapons". Visit Breitbart.com/Downrange to equip yourself with the latest statistics and news articles to defend your right to bear arms.

Keywords
ar 15breitbart newsassault weaponawr hawkins

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket