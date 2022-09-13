(world orders review)================

COVID 'Vaccines' under the MICROSCOPE /

NORMAL BLOOD vs VAXXED BLOOD (New observations)

NO AUDIO IS INTENTIONAL.





Fairy easy to follow, we witness what other analysis has revealed, the unnatural synthetic material damages the blood and causes major health issues as a result. Darkfield microscopy is used to study the covid injection and then the live blood specimens from unvaxxed and vaxxed.





Description translated:





Scientists have discovered the toxic composition of injectable products and their effects for a year. Pierre Barnerias in the film Hold Out and Agora TV who witnessed the observations have confirmed these discoveries. For several months, the studies continue but so do the threats from governments, media and laboratories. The dissemination of information drags because of the power of censorship and disinformation of the mainstream media.

tangentopolis (world orders review)

