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WATCH THIS GUY!! "It aint about a virus...it's about CONTROL people!"
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40 views • August 24, 2020
I love seeing things like this! Thank you Eddie for speaking up! We have a voice New Zealand. We don't have to accept anything because we're TOLD to! If the narrative sounds dodgy, it's because it is dodgy! They're lying to us and have been lying to us for forever. We used to question everything a politician said, now all of a sudden people are hanging off every word as though somehow they have magically reformed as people to be 100% trusted?! How the hell did that happen?? QUESTION EVERYTHING!
#maorirangersecuritydivision #WWG1WGA #trusttheplan #Qanon #darktolight #thegreatawakening #goodwins
#maorirangersecuritydivision #WWG1WGA #trusttheplan #Qanon #darktolight #thegreatawakening #goodwins
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