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Sam Dickson — “A Time Whose Idea Has Come.” (2021)
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115 views • December 15, 2021
Sam Dickson says Americans of European origin must have a nation and that there is no hope of political reform. He points out that the Left has given up on everything it once championed, and adds the rising number of people who see our government as illegitimate “offers great hope for the future.” He concludes with his belief that “we will have our own nation.”
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