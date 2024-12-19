TCC militants & police are blowing gas into the interior of a car, where man is barricaded, trying to set it on fire

Ukrainian police and TCC representatives smoke out a driver locked in a car using a gas cylinder in order to get him out and mobilize him.

Vyshgorod, Kiev region.

