Rep Boebert reacts to today’s IRS whistleblower testimony on Biden Crime Family investigation

“The Biden family has never created anything... and the only thing they’ve ever sold is their influence in Washington D.C.”
@RepBoebert shares her reaction to today’s IRS whistleblower testimony before the House Oversight committee on DOJ interference into the Hunter Biden investigation.
Watch LIVE➡ http://bit.ly/plutorav
Watch more #StinchfieldTonight with @stinchfield1776
here: https://rumble.com/v310v64-grant-
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.