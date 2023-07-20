Rep Boebert reacts to today’s IRS whistleblower testimony on Biden Crime Family investigation

“The Biden family has never created anything... and the only thing they’ve ever sold is their influence in Washington D.C.”





@RepBoebert shares her reaction to today’s IRS whistleblower testimony before the House Oversight committee on DOJ interference into the Hunter Biden investigation.





Watch LIVE➡ http://bit.ly/plutorav





Watch more #StinchfieldTonight with @stinchfield1776

here: https://rumble.com/v310v64-grant-