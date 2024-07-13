Donald Trump: 'I love the ten commandments in public schools'

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, June 29, 2024





Donald Trump supports the posting of the ten commandments of God in American public schools which are making the anti-God Democrat left very nervous.





https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2024/06/21/donald-trump-i-love-10-commandments-public-schools-may-be-first-step-revival-religion/





Trump’s declaration follows Louisiana becoming the first state in the nation requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public school classrooms. GOP Gov. Jeff Landry (R) signed the bill on Wednesday (June 19, 2024), which according to the AP “requires a poster-sized display of the Ten Commandments in ‘large, easily readable font’ in all public classrooms, from kindergarten to state-funded universities.”





As stated before, the Heritage Foundation is a conservative think tank organization consisting hundreds of conservative organizations and which is being led by Directors, including Paul Dans, who were once employed as part of Trump’s first presidency.





Altogether, they are really pushing for a Trump presidency to push forward a non-biblical based version of roman catholic beliefs called Project 2025, which with the support of the evangelicals and Protestants, will be supporting roman catholic beliefs such as xmas, easter and SUNday laws in which they believe will be their attempt to make the US ‘Christian’ again.





However, xmas, easter and SUNday observance are NOT commanded by God in the Bible. They are feast days that originate from ancient Babylon 9 centuries before Christ and were given a “Christian” name to entice the masses to observe the feast days of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, that great whore described in Revelation 17 and 18.





In paragraph 2188 of the man-made catechism of the Roman Catholic church, we read:





In respecting religious liberty and the common good of all, Christians should seek recognition of Sundays and the Church's holy days as legal holidays. They have to give everyone a public example of prayer, respect, and joy and defend their traditions as a precious contribution to the spiritual life of society. If a country's legislation or other reasons require work on Sunday, the day should nevertheless be lived as the day of our deliverance which lets us share in this "festal gathering," this "assembly of the firstborn who are enrolled in heaven."





https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/library/catechism/cat_view.cfm?recnum=5848





"This organization proposes in every possible way to aid in preserving Sunday as a civil institution. Our national security requires the active support of all good citizens in the maintenance of our American Sabbath. Sunday laws MUST BE ENFORCED." - quoted as "principles contained in the Constitution" of the original organization (then called the American Sabbath Union), cited in The Lord's Day Alliance, Twenty fifth Report (1913), p 6.





