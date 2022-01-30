I met an MK ULTRA trainer. The End Game. Long version

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This video is from 2017, and it appears to connect the dots between MKUltra and the Illuminati Lodges founded by Sabbatean Jews in Bavaria in the 17th century.
Mirrored - Sage Wanderer
Credit to From Rome for Link