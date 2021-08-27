Adrenochrome Inc. Blood Boy – Tiny Coffins – Electric Cages – Hollywood Meltdowns [17.08.2021]

Awwww...look at all the triggered trolls. Not only is your KID SUPPLY dried up...but your idiot comments have disappeared...LOL.. That's because you're born losers, and your brains were smushed when your parents threw you away in the (secluded) dumpster that dark and stormy night. You'll never have any position in life, because you were raised by wolves and have no worthwhile skills, except scurrying behind my star and sucking on the exhaust fumes...IF I let you. (Sigh)Your comments only show if I ALLOW IT. That's because I have skills and because you're just worthless sacks of useless flesh, with no reason to exist except if someone else creates something you can TROLL.Go home to Mommy...oh...wait a minute...Bah ha ha ha ha!L O S E R S.ABOUT THIS VIDEO...THE BUSINESS OF ADRENOCHROME! BLOOD BOY HBO SERIES! TINY COFFINS! WAREHOUSES FULL OF ELECTRIC CAGES! HOLLYWOOD'S INSANE ADRENOCHROME MELTDOWNS! MARINA ABROMOVIC BLOOD PARTIES...AND SO MUCH MORE!Join my MCALLISTER TV GROUP ON TELEGRAM...https://t.me/mcallistertvlink@SnarkyMcAllisterBEYOND THE HEADLINES EMAIL...Thomas and I are asking people to send any stories of strange encounters they have had to our NEW EMAIL...McAllister TVLinda Paris44452 subscribersSource: