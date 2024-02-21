Title: The Urgent Need for Protecting Against EMP Attacks: By prioritizing the hardening of our electrical grid and increasing awareness about the potential consequences of an EMP attack,

An EMP attack is described as a nuclear detonation above the atmosphere that can cause widespread damage to infrastructure.

In today's world, where technology plays a crucial role in our daily lives, the threat of an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack looms large over our nation's security. The recent interview with former Maryland congressman Dr. Roscoe Bartlett sheds light on the alarming lack of awareness and preparedness within the US Congress regarding this critical issue. As an expert in the field, Dr. Bartlett's insights serve as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences an EMP attack could have on our infrastructure and way of life.

An EMP attack, whether from a nuclear weapon detonated above the atmosphere or a solar burst, has the potential to cripple our electrical grid and essential infrastructures. The aftermath of such an attack could lead to widespread chaos, with experts estimating that as much as 90% of the population could perish within a year due to the lack of food, medical care, and basic necessities. The impact on our cities, where critical services rely heavily on electricity, would be catastrophic.





Despite the clear and present danger posed by EMP attacks, the level of awareness and action within the US government remains alarmingly low. Dr. Bartlett's assessment that only about 1% of the US Congress has a strong awareness of the EMP threat is concerning. This lack of understanding and urgency highlights the pressing need for immediate action to protect our nation from this asymmetric weapon.

One of the key recommendations put forth by Dr. Bartlett is the mandate to harden our electrical grid. By implementing measures to safeguard our infrastructure against EMP effects, we can significantly reduce the vulnerability of our critical systems. However, the complexity of our interconnected grid, coupled with outdated and vulnerable technologies, presents a significant challenge in achieving this goal. It is imperative that the government takes proactive steps to address these vulnerabilities and prioritize the protection of our electrical infrastructure.



