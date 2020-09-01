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'Video: Times Square and vicinity; September 1, 2020'
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36 views • September 03, 2020
So...where have all the people gone? I know a lot are observing the dictates of their Nazi Mayor, but this is really an interesting view of one of the usually, most busy places in the country...and it is nearly totally deserted!
I know where they are at; loading up U-Hauls to get out and head to Florida and Texas! I've seen the ones headed for Florida!
I know where they are at; loading up U-Hauls to get out and head to Florida and Texas! I've seen the ones headed for Florida!
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