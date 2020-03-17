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There Once Was A Toilet Paper Shortage In 1973
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39 views • March 17, 2020
It was in December of 1973, as tensions were high over oil and gas prices, that Johnny Carson made his joke on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson about toilet paper being in short supply.
There was actually not a toilet paper shortage, but after Johnny delivered this joke people ran out to the stores to stock up! Airdate - 12/19/1973
There was actually not a toilet paper shortage, but after Johnny delivered this joke people ran out to the stores to stock up! Airdate - 12/19/1973
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