Prince Andrew Likely Dated Ghislaine Maxwell

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Former palace cop Paul Page said in a new documentary that Maxwell became a regular visitor from 2001, the year Andrew and his sex accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, were photographed in Maxwell’s London home.
#PrinceAndrew #GhislaineMaxwell #BuckinghamPalace