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The Enemy Has Become Our Government Run by Self Righteous Bullies Seizing Our Rights, says Norm Pattis
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170 views • January 13, 2022
Norm Pattis of https://normpattis.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the assault on our rights as American citizens at the hands of self righteous bullies in our government and justice system.
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