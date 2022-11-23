Western Oil, Gas, & Coal to Blame for "Climate Change"

At COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, The New American’s Alex Newman interviewed Canadian environmental activist Tzeporah Berman of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative.





Berman is virulently against fossil-fuel usage, claiming that 98 percent of global emissions could be eliminated with the switch to renewables and that 85 percent of those global emissions “smothering the earth” and causing extreme weather are due to oil, gas, and coal.





She also claims that even though renewables are cheaper, they aren’t being utilized because governments — especially the U.S. government — are subsidizing oil and gas companies to the tune of “$11 million a minute.”





A few other claims made by Berman are that “one in five people die from air pollution due to fossil fuels,” which is “the greatest cause of death worldwide”; “we’re on track to produce 110 percent more oil, gas, and coal than can ever be burned”; and “one person every 36 seconds dies in the Horn of Africa as the result of [fossil-fuel caused] climate-induced drought.”





Oil and gas companies are demonized, and the U.S. is roundly condemned as being mostly to blame for climate change because of its usage of fossil fuels and subsidies to oil and gas companies (in spite of the Biden administration canceling pipelines and discontinuing oil leases).





But Berman has high praise for China, because — even though it is bringing online hundreds of new coal-fired power plants and putting out more CO2 than all the Western countries combined — it is “building more renewable energy, more solar, more wind power than any other country,” is building more electric vehicles and solar panels than any other country, and is committed to moving forward on climate change.





