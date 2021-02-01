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Zachary and I thanking our friend Greg for sending electronic toys to Zach. He attempts to repeat saying hi, bye and Greg's name.
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2 views • February 01, 2021
Zachary and I are thanking our dear friend Greg Wyatt for the electronic toys he sent Zach. Zach attempts to repeat hi, bye and Greg's name. I love this silly, precious, little boy with all my heart.
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