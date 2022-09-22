Dr. Shoemaker Predicts: 50% of Young Adults Who Get Myocarditis From Vax Will Die Within 5 years

Dr. Shoemaker also says 95% of People in ICU are Fully 'Vaccinated' and 38 doctors under 50 have died in Canada in a 40 day span. That is almost 1 a day.

