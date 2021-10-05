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The OA (3 of 6) Hap Hits Himself With - a Clock!
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18 views • October 05, 2021
Hap hits himself with the clock. WHAT?!?!?
We feature a scene that puts TIME-AS-A-WEAPON on exhibit. Lucifer makes a mockery of the Most High God. From "The OA" 2.02 "Treasure Island" Evil has its day. While we haven't yet seen the worst of that, its end is in sight!
We feature a scene that puts TIME-AS-A-WEAPON on exhibit. Lucifer makes a mockery of the Most High God. From "The OA" 2.02 "Treasure Island" Evil has its day. While we haven't yet seen the worst of that, its end is in sight!
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