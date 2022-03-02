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It's war - Message and Song March 2022
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81 views • March 02, 2022
Message March 2022 about war - as there is literal war in Ukraine,
when actually there was never a time without a war, yet this time it is just in the focus of the Mainstream liars.
It includes a song I wrote about 12 years ago
The song part contains a slightly audible watermark on the music.
Depends on your speakers/headphones and ears, you may hear it or not.
No transcript is available but feel free to look at the website for the latest informations.
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
when actually there was never a time without a war, yet this time it is just in the focus of the Mainstream liars.
It includes a song I wrote about 12 years ago
The song part contains a slightly audible watermark on the music.
Depends on your speakers/headphones and ears, you may hear it or not.
No transcript is available but feel free to look at the website for the latest informations.
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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