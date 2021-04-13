© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First Fruits Celebration
Follow
0
Share
Report
221 views • April 13, 2021
Copyright © Chuck Pierce
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/a-season-of-new-order/
"The Spirit of God declared, “If you will pour out, and seek Me first and worship Me first, I will reset the bio-rhythmic clock within you, starting today.”"
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/a-season-of-new-order/
"The Spirit of God declared, “If you will pour out, and seek Me first and worship Me first, I will reset the bio-rhythmic clock within you, starting today.”"
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.