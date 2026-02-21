REPOST Secret Intelligence Field Manual Office of Strategic Services (OSS)





WarScript

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hix16SzMDyo





Secret Intelligence Field Manual | Office of Strategic Services (OSS)









This video unveils one of the most elusive documents of World War II: the Secret Intelligence Field Manual by the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) — the original American intelligence agency that laid the foundation for the modern CIA.





This isn’t fiction. This is the real field manual used to train OSS operatives in covert infiltration, sabotage, surveillance, and counterintelligence. Experience the unfiltered doctrine of wartime espionage, as written for operatives working behind enemy lines in occupied territories.