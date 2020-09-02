© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The David Knight Show (2September20 Full Show)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • September 02, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:32 For daring to post about a protest of draconian lockdown measures, police come to her home and arrest a young pregnant mother
— 00:13:59 Single mom of 2, business owner who worked 12 yrs to build her salon is rightfully outraged that after being forced closed for 6 months Pelosi gets HER hair done without so much as a mask. It’s good to the be Queen.
— 00:21:36 Florida Gov DeSantis realizes the fraud of lockdown. Says NEVER again. Do you hear that Gov Abbott & other Republican LOCKDOWN Governors?
— 00:31:26 Priest delivering sermon drops dead while wearing mask. According to the pushback against CDC “only 6% died from COVID”, we can say with certainty — the priest was KILLED BY A MASK
— 01:01:54 CDC has now prohibited ANY evictions through 2020. Where did they get the authority for that? What are the implications?
— 01:23:36 Demonic robot avatar for convenient store “work-from-home” employee. How is this a key part of the globalist plan?
— 01:28:34 HBO producing a propaganda film about development of COVID vaccine. Watch Wakefield’s 1986TheAct.com instead
— 01:38:03 The bait-and-switch tyranny of college, the lunacy of school buses in COVID era
— 01:46:03 Is the mail-fraud election a move by BOTH parties to push #CivilWar2?
— 02:00:42 The cynical political calculation behind #OperationWarpSpeed rapid roll-out of untested vaccine
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:32 For daring to post about a protest of draconian lockdown measures, police come to her home and arrest a young pregnant mother
— 00:13:59 Single mom of 2, business owner who worked 12 yrs to build her salon is rightfully outraged that after being forced closed for 6 months Pelosi gets HER hair done without so much as a mask. It’s good to the be Queen.
— 00:21:36 Florida Gov DeSantis realizes the fraud of lockdown. Says NEVER again. Do you hear that Gov Abbott & other Republican LOCKDOWN Governors?
— 00:31:26 Priest delivering sermon drops dead while wearing mask. According to the pushback against CDC “only 6% died from COVID”, we can say with certainty — the priest was KILLED BY A MASK
— 01:01:54 CDC has now prohibited ANY evictions through 2020. Where did they get the authority for that? What are the implications?
— 01:23:36 Demonic robot avatar for convenient store “work-from-home” employee. How is this a key part of the globalist plan?
— 01:28:34 HBO producing a propaganda film about development of COVID vaccine. Watch Wakefield’s 1986TheAct.com instead
— 01:38:03 The bait-and-switch tyranny of college, the lunacy of school buses in COVID era
— 01:46:03 Is the mail-fraud election a move by BOTH parties to push #CivilWar2?
— 02:00:42 The cynical political calculation behind #OperationWarpSpeed rapid roll-out of untested vaccine
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.