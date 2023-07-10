HOLOGRAPHIC BALL IN LAS VEGAS (BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SHOWN AS WARNING ON IT) RED PX BODIES OR BODYREAD👇

Brandon cory Nagley





July 9, 2023





Today is now 7/9/23, I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also...For this video you'll see more newer pictures from the last few days caught by me as always again seeing the blood red planet x system body I feel is possibly planet x-biblical wormwood itself over german sky Cams. You'll see the other body i caught again on a different European sky Camera more orange in color not sure if same body looking different or another celestial body. You'll see the massive sphere unveiled in Las Vegas where 2 guys were watching and recording the massive sphere that has holographic movies play across the sphere. When the sphere is first seen by 2 guys in Vegas on top of a hotel place they were blown away how amazing crazy and beautiful it is and it will display images nightly for anyone in las Vegas. Though to it's a massive warning in front of us all as you'll see thr large sphere display planet X-BIBLICAL wormwood across it you'll are stripes after seeing the huge hole on it projected by hologram as planet x the destroyer has stripes blood red and a deep magnetic hole in it just as chris Cornell sang about it in the 90s in his and his bands hit song called ( black hole sun) the images will switch on and off and is mind blowing though it's a major warning and surely the large sphere I can guess the elite will use for multiple other things including deception. You'll see chinese journalists on a older news broadcast in china show NASA's soho footage of the sun and show what me and few others caught a few years back when the sun was eclipsed on a weekly basis and moreso now that the planet x system is here and has been since 2002-2007. Now planet x the main body the brown dwarf star earths Twin sun is flying up from under earth from the south ecliptic plane and things will amplify fast weather and climate wise. Christ is soon to rapture/ catch up and away Christians into heaven to be protected from the 7 year tribulation hour ( 7 years of Gods wrath/judgement on earth) and all hell is soon to be released on earth. The massive ball sitting in Vegas is openly showing this nation and globe whats coming . Many can reject or accept truth thats others free will. You'll see a cartoon or illustration looking video at the 11:53 mark showing how planet x looks matching the holographic sphere in the beginning except the only thing missing in the illustration video is the deep black magnetic hole that stuns government insiders and those watching biblical wormwood/the biblical fiery red dragon/ the biblical destroyer /planet x or what NASA calls planet 9 or planet 7x... plus more. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pF720-kcwDY