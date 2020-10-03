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They TRUMPED Us!
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115 views • October 03, 2020
Commentary on the newest plot-twist in the epic saga of the American Takeover.
DISCLAIMER: The views expressed in this video are merely the thoughts and opinions of one man. Despite the controversial nature of this message, this video is an exercise of free-speech and should be protected by the 1st Amendment of the US Constitution.
Enjoy the video, and please let me know your thoughts in the comments!
DISCLAIMER: The views expressed in this video are merely the thoughts and opinions of one man. Despite the controversial nature of this message, this video is an exercise of free-speech and should be protected by the 1st Amendment of the US Constitution.
Enjoy the video, and please let me know your thoughts in the comments!
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