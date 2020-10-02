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MILABS & REPTILIANS [2014] - JAMES BARTLEY (AUDIO INTERVIEW)
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129 views • October 02, 2020
JAMES BARTLEY is an Abductee who has been exposed to high levels of Spiritual Warfare. He has studied in England and Germany. He is a student of Military History with an emphasis on Intelligence/Counterintelligence and Special Operations. James has worked in the Semiconductor Industry, the Telecommunications Industry and in County Government as an Ombudsmen. James also worked for the Civil Service at a major military command in an Intelligence related capacity. The interviewer in the Part 1 and Part 2 combined video is Denise Chavez.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
MILABS AND REPTILIAN CONCEPT OF HUMAN OWNERSHIP [2007-07] - JAMES BARTLEY (VIDEO PRESENTATION)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BWFSILt4bhNe/
1960s GOVERNMENT SUBLIMINAL NATIONAL ANTHEM VIDEO - THEY LIVE! - AARON AND MELISSA DYKES (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ii4b0u2OFJ2d/
A PRISON ON EARTH [2016] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4ZAp8uuotHAS/
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
THE HUGE SECRET THAT PRINCESS DIANA KNEW - DAVID ICKE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NpU6VZ6FEBDb/
THE PRISONERS OF DULCE BASE - SHERRY SHRINER (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UPa6BE63qMHA/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bgTginrEKIJS/
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER AND CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WK7SidkKRocE/
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO AND POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/njR2cW8kEmuD/
James Bartley on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzEJZSbFPvhF4rtSZ1XZdOA
James Bartley on The Universal Seduction
http://theuniversalseduction.com/bartley/
James Bartley on The Cosmic Switchboard Show
https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
MILABS AND REPTILIAN CONCEPT OF HUMAN OWNERSHIP [2007-07] - JAMES BARTLEY (VIDEO PRESENTATION)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BWFSILt4bhNe/
1960s GOVERNMENT SUBLIMINAL NATIONAL ANTHEM VIDEO - THEY LIVE! - AARON AND MELISSA DYKES (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ii4b0u2OFJ2d/
A PRISON ON EARTH [2016] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4ZAp8uuotHAS/
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
THE HUGE SECRET THAT PRINCESS DIANA KNEW - DAVID ICKE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NpU6VZ6FEBDb/
THE PRISONERS OF DULCE BASE - SHERRY SHRINER (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UPa6BE63qMHA/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bgTginrEKIJS/
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER AND CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WK7SidkKRocE/
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO AND POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/njR2cW8kEmuD/
James Bartley on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzEJZSbFPvhF4rtSZ1XZdOA
James Bartley on The Universal Seduction
http://theuniversalseduction.com/bartley/
James Bartley on The Cosmic Switchboard Show
https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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