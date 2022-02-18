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Ottawa Cops Exempt From Vaxx, FDA Busted Part 2, BLM Money Goes To Hillary & Will She Pay For Crimes
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90 views • February 18, 2022
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Sources used in video:
The irony is Ottawa cops not mandated to take the vaxx - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/this-seems-significant/?ref_src=aimlessnews
40 new billionaires from covid - https://www.forbes.com/sites/giacomotognini/2021/04/06/meet-the-40-new-billionaires-who-got-rich-fighting-covid-19/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Who would have guessed BLM money wound up with Clinton - https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2022/02/16/you-will-never-guess-whos-in-charge-of-the-60-million-in-black-lives-matter-assets-n1559825?ref_src=aimlessnews
Will she pay for any of her crimes ever - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/must-see-president-trump-releases-new-video-justice-coming-hillary/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Project Veritas FDA Part 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ay2_AY9uyOU
CDC announces swab tests are used for genetic sequencing - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/02/17/cdc-announce-prior-covid-test-nasal-swabs-used-for-genomic-sequencing/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden wants more money for future variants - https://dailycaller.com/2022/02/16/white-house-reportedly-seeking-30-billion-more-funding-for-covid-19/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Big pharma aren't the only winners, casinos set new record for profits - https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-sports-business-health-sports-betting-16beea7f0b13fbd08c4d007c46a8479f?ref_src=aimlessnews
Banks were fine with Epstein, but truckers not allowed - https://twitter.com/RileyMooreWV/status/1494005139723722755?ref_src=aimlessnews
This Chanadian jerkoff just confirmed it's all political - https://twitter.com/RebelNewsOnline/status/1494115333136867329?ref_src=aimlessnews
States can pass their own laws on medical treatment - https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-nh-house-committee-unanimously-passes-bill-affirming-physicians-right-to-prescribe-off-label?ref_src=aimlessnews
Meanwhile in NY judge won't let dying man have Ivermectin - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/manhattan-judge-denies-emergency-order-nyc-hospital-give-ivermectin-deathly-covid-patient/?ref_src=aimlessnews
More taxpayer money funneled off to left wing activists - https://bigleaguepolitics.com/leftist-group-obtained-158-million-in-taxpayer-funds-to-help-illegal-aliens-not-face-deportation/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee - liberal shocked - https://babylonbee.com/news/liberal-emerges-from-home-to-face-eerie-dystopia-of-people-living-normal-lives?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1493228042340077570?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Audioslave - I Am The Highway (Lyrics) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hWlkmkZW2hk
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
The irony is Ottawa cops not mandated to take the vaxx - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/this-seems-significant/?ref_src=aimlessnews
40 new billionaires from covid - https://www.forbes.com/sites/giacomotognini/2021/04/06/meet-the-40-new-billionaires-who-got-rich-fighting-covid-19/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Who would have guessed BLM money wound up with Clinton - https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2022/02/16/you-will-never-guess-whos-in-charge-of-the-60-million-in-black-lives-matter-assets-n1559825?ref_src=aimlessnews
Will she pay for any of her crimes ever - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/must-see-president-trump-releases-new-video-justice-coming-hillary/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Project Veritas FDA Part 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ay2_AY9uyOU
CDC announces swab tests are used for genetic sequencing - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/02/17/cdc-announce-prior-covid-test-nasal-swabs-used-for-genomic-sequencing/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden wants more money for future variants - https://dailycaller.com/2022/02/16/white-house-reportedly-seeking-30-billion-more-funding-for-covid-19/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Big pharma aren't the only winners, casinos set new record for profits - https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-sports-business-health-sports-betting-16beea7f0b13fbd08c4d007c46a8479f?ref_src=aimlessnews
Banks were fine with Epstein, but truckers not allowed - https://twitter.com/RileyMooreWV/status/1494005139723722755?ref_src=aimlessnews
This Chanadian jerkoff just confirmed it's all political - https://twitter.com/RebelNewsOnline/status/1494115333136867329?ref_src=aimlessnews
States can pass their own laws on medical treatment - https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-nh-house-committee-unanimously-passes-bill-affirming-physicians-right-to-prescribe-off-label?ref_src=aimlessnews
Meanwhile in NY judge won't let dying man have Ivermectin - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/manhattan-judge-denies-emergency-order-nyc-hospital-give-ivermectin-deathly-covid-patient/?ref_src=aimlessnews
More taxpayer money funneled off to left wing activists - https://bigleaguepolitics.com/leftist-group-obtained-158-million-in-taxpayer-funds-to-help-illegal-aliens-not-face-deportation/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee - liberal shocked - https://babylonbee.com/news/liberal-emerges-from-home-to-face-eerie-dystopia-of-people-living-normal-lives?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1493228042340077570?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Audioslave - I Am The Highway (Lyrics) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hWlkmkZW2hk
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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