Weather Warfare and Predictive Programming from 1998
Swamprunner
Swamprunner
53 views • 2 months ago

This short film blends scenes from the first mass public exposure of FICTIONAL Weather Warfare during the Truman Show in 1998 with current REAL weather disasters around the USA. This precise blend of past and present in Truman's storm is narrated with actual evidence by Eric Hecker on the Shawn Ryan Show of hidden Weather Warfare under the South Pole that has been in place for decades. Was all this shown to the public in 1998 by Truman's film makers? All this suffering sets the stage for the Trump administration backed the US Military to release this and other hidden technology and usher in a new GOLDEN AGE. Mike Benz on the Benny Show makes the first Truman connections. Our real 2025 world is set for the largest paradigm shift since Christopher Columbus discovered the new world in 1492. Maybe that's why Truman escaped his happy prison or 15 minute city on a boat clearly named the Santa Maria. Predictive Programming on several layers. All in 8 minutes.

Keywords
weather warfaretrump administrationsouth poletruman showgolden ageeric heckerthe benny showmike benzthe ryan show
