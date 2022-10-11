Huge Thick Cloud of Smoke this Morning - in the area of the Kiev Hydroelectric Power Station, Vyshgorod, North of Kiev. - 101122

In ten regions (Lviv, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytsky, Vinnitsa, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv) rolling blackouts are currently applied in almost all areas. In four more regions (Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Dnepropetrovsk and Nikolaev) rolling blackouts are made in a number of cities and districts.



