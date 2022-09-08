Presstitute suffers VAXX induced STROKE during LIVE broadcast

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Many recent studies reported the occurrence of stroke after
administration of COVID-19 vaccination. All forms of stroke including
ischemic, ICH, and CVST have been encountered. Most of the evidence
pertaining to stroke following COVID-19 vaccination are case reports,
therefore, the incidence of stroke after COVID-19 vaccination is not
precisely known. Most patients who suffered from stroke after COVID-19
vaccination were women, under 60 years of age, and after the ChAdOx1
nCoV-19 vaccine.
SOURCE:
https://www.strokejournal.org/article/S1052-3057(22)00131-8/fulltext
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