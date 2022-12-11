Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Filming Ok Upgrade (TV show)
35 views
channel image
shipshard
Published Yesterday |
Donate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZHi5W96Js0 

The backstage of the Ok Upgrade project by Ok Produce, which helped girls and women who found themselves in a difficult life situation, to believe in themselves again!The best specialists in the field of beauty and health took part in the project for the reincarnation of girls and women:

psychologists, stylists, plastic surgeons, cosmetologists, designers, choreographers and dentists of the Northern capital.


Creative reality show Ok Upgrade:

https://www.youtube.com/@okupgrade678 

https://vk.com/ok_upgrade 

https://www.instagram.com/ok.upgrade/ 

https://www.instagram.com/ok.upgrade_new/ 

https://ok-upgrade.me/ 


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw 

https://shipshard.blogspot.com 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 

All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 

https://coub.com/violettawennman 

Video for COUB:

Filming Ok Upgrade (reality show for women) https://coub.com/view/39jj68 




Keywords
healthshowbeautygirlsrealitytvwomens healthwomanself confidenceself developmentbackstagestyleupgradereality tvtelevision showrealityshowok upgradeok producehelp girlshelp women

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket