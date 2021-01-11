Trumps Team Prepares for Criminal Roundups

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Will Trump's team finally make good on their promise to drain the swamp of all the alleged politicians involved in Human trafficking amongst other crimes against humanity. From what has been disclosed to Israeli News Live the evidence is overwhelming and the President is forced to play his hand if he expects to stay in power. But President-Elect Biden is fighting back and already reached out to the Chinese to be a UN Peacekeeping force in the event of insurrection. Yet Trump also has played this hand as well as signing the Insurrection act.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5fWOvruplm8
Israeli News Live