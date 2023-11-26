George Galloway: Unforgivable and unforgettable (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-
https://youtu.be/2XDD1TkUOuA?si=9wFDL5oEeHhjDXz9
26 Nov 2023 #Gaza #Ukraine #Bojo
The Herod-like massacre of the innocents in Gaza. The Strip is the Warsaw Ghetto. How Arabic has become a crime in UK. Boris Johnson scuppered Ukraine peace deal
