George Galloway: Unforgivable and unforgettable (mirrored)
Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-

https://youtu.be/2XDD1TkUOuA?si=9wFDL5oEeHhjDXz9

26 Nov 2023 #Gaza #Ukraine #Bojo

The Herod-like massacre of the innocents in Gaza. The Strip is the Warsaw Ghetto. How Arabic has become a crime in UK. Boris Johnson scuppered Ukraine peace deal


Follow MOATS on YouTube #Gaza #Ukraine #Bojo #WarsawGhetto

