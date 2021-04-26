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MILLIONS OF AMERICANS ARE SKIPPING THEIR 2ND COVID-19 JAB THEY SAY IT IS BECAUSE OF SIDE EFFECTS...
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190 views • April 26, 2021
Notice they don't list the real side effects that are happening to people. Bottom line is millions are not going for the oh so important 2nd kill shot. Some had an oh shit moment it would seem? I bet some of them died. It must suck to figure out what you have done to your body after it is too late. They list side effects but leave out the ones like, death, bells palsy, testicles swelling up, paralysis, stroke, blood clots, miscarriage, non stop shaking, seizers, skin falling off in chunks, 3 periods in a month, wiener malfunction, low sperm count, coma, heart attacks, blindness and more.
SOURCE: JIM CRENSHAW
SOURCE: JIM CRENSHAW
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