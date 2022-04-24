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Pre-Wrath Rapture Tribulation Part 3
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33 views • April 24, 2022
The Pre-Wrath Rapture- Part 3
Indeed, the church been destined to God’s wrath. However, tribulation comes from man, not God. The dangers of believing in a pre-tribulation rapture are great. An impact that is not braced for can result in devastating consequences. The church will see extreme trials as the seals in Revelation 6 are broken and the Great Tribulation ensues. Yet, God has warned us in His Word about these events. In the final part of this series, Pastors Dan McDonald, Daniel Strickler, and Jeff Basham bring their discussion to a close on what God teaches us about this much debated event through His Word. The church will experience the Great Tribulation. Christ will test His church before He comes. Be ready.
Indeed, the church been destined to God’s wrath. However, tribulation comes from man, not God. The dangers of believing in a pre-tribulation rapture are great. An impact that is not braced for can result in devastating consequences. The church will see extreme trials as the seals in Revelation 6 are broken and the Great Tribulation ensues. Yet, God has warned us in His Word about these events. In the final part of this series, Pastors Dan McDonald, Daniel Strickler, and Jeff Basham bring their discussion to a close on what God teaches us about this much debated event through His Word. The church will experience the Great Tribulation. Christ will test His church before He comes. Be ready.
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