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Toddler Zachy saying Pony while looking at his Pony Touch and Feel book.
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0 view • February 01, 2021
I love listening to him say Pony and Puppy as a toddler. He cannot say those words as well now at almost 11 years old. His speech and vocalizations have regressed, unfortunately.
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