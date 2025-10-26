© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (20251026 S3EVidExclSpecial15) #ENEMEdia Lying About #MAHA and #MAGA yet AGAIN (and ALWAYS)!
and the ONLY NAZI running for office currently,
that #CommieFasciSocies-ocrat with the NAZI tattoos
THAT IS CORRECT, NOT JUST THE ONE YOU KNOW ABOUT.
What about his other 1919 tat - 19 = S in alphabet, 1919 = SS --- try explain that one away LIARS!!!