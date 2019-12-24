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Lawsuit Against Big Tech 2.3 Tillion claiming Big Tech Giants like Google, FB, Deep Mind Inc, Tesla, Alphabet Inc, Zuckerberg, EMusk, China are using AI that endangers the entire human race
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31 views • December 24, 2019
Lawsuit Against Big Tech 2.3 Tillion | Danger To Humanity - Article on Before its News: https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2019/12/2-3-trillion-lawsuit-against-big-tech-a-danger-to-humanity-8663.html
Original URL's here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSBUQg2hf5M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCChqaZ_kStPhOgDx1NxdA0w
Reposting from originals those not associated with BIN or 1776Reloaded.org - InternallyDisplacedPeople.org or Brighteon:
"This is some pretty huge breaking news out of California. We found a video by "Woke Societies" here on youtube and clipped a few minutes to bring you this report, (link below) So, for me this started earlier today when I published a link on Facebook to what looks like official documents (link below) submitted to the California courts. After one quick look at the “defendants,” I was almost stunned, tell me that isn't potentially the most explosive list ever! So far no, it does not look fake or a like a hoax. a couple of spelling errors bring question (I will add the link to the actual documents in the comments below as well,) but I encourage you to check out the lists of charges and 26 so far accused. After getting a message from the UK asking me about this he stated that it's being reported over there, well now my bat-senses are really ringing, so I watch this video... and I find several reports of almost the same cases being filed in Washington. Now a truck load of other questions are ringing around in my head like fire alarms in a mall... This is a case of the most monumental proportions in its allegations alone not to mention the plaintiff's demand of $2.3 Trillion dollars in damages. A lot of dinero even if it is from several of the world's biggest players, this will be worth following by Main Stream Media no? Then that can't help but to lean thought to another darker angle of questions, unless messages from on high say no... why is no one here hearing about this? These are some disturbing allegations and charges, I am afraid that if this is actually going forward ten this may be the most socially impactful legal case of our time, "Bar None" Either way we will continue to look and bring you updates on this as they develop or until we are silenced. Source Documents:
https://digitalcommons.law.scu.edu/cg... I am a 100% crowd funded grass roots news and media platform. If you value what we do, please help keep us going! e-transfer donations to: [email protected] (pass word Canada) or https://www.paypal.com.me/1stdibbsmm/ Connect with us! https://www.subscribestar.com/whats-u... Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/what... Mind.com: https://www.minds.com/whatsupcanada/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanad... Twitter: https://twitter.com/WhatsUp_Canada/ Website: https://whatsup-canada.com/ My Canada Book Social Media Alternative: https://mycanadabook.com/ Video Credit to "Woke Societies" Full "Woke Societies" video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature....
Next to Epstein, this has to be one of the biggest stories of the year that not one main stream outlet is covering. A lawsuit coming out of California is filling for 2.3 trillion in damages claiming Big Tech Giants like Google, FB, Deep Mind Inc, Tesla, Alphabet Inc, Zuckerberg, EMusk.are using AI that endangers the entire human race working along side China. We discuss this and the major news from the week that broke. And of course the latest Q proofs that are tied to these stories as well! PLEASE SUBSCRIBE AND LIKE FOR MORE AMAZING CONTENT! https://wokesocieties.com/ Follow me @ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wokesociety1111 Twitter: https://twitter.com/wokesocieties Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/wokesocieties... Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/su0V...
#BreakingNews #BigTechScandal #GenocideExposed "
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Original URL's here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSBUQg2hf5M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCChqaZ_kStPhOgDx1NxdA0w
Reposting from originals those not associated with BIN or 1776Reloaded.org - InternallyDisplacedPeople.org or Brighteon:
"This is some pretty huge breaking news out of California. We found a video by "Woke Societies" here on youtube and clipped a few minutes to bring you this report, (link below) So, for me this started earlier today when I published a link on Facebook to what looks like official documents (link below) submitted to the California courts. After one quick look at the “defendants,” I was almost stunned, tell me that isn't potentially the most explosive list ever! So far no, it does not look fake or a like a hoax. a couple of spelling errors bring question (I will add the link to the actual documents in the comments below as well,) but I encourage you to check out the lists of charges and 26 so far accused. After getting a message from the UK asking me about this he stated that it's being reported over there, well now my bat-senses are really ringing, so I watch this video... and I find several reports of almost the same cases being filed in Washington. Now a truck load of other questions are ringing around in my head like fire alarms in a mall... This is a case of the most monumental proportions in its allegations alone not to mention the plaintiff's demand of $2.3 Trillion dollars in damages. A lot of dinero even if it is from several of the world's biggest players, this will be worth following by Main Stream Media no? Then that can't help but to lean thought to another darker angle of questions, unless messages from on high say no... why is no one here hearing about this? These are some disturbing allegations and charges, I am afraid that if this is actually going forward ten this may be the most socially impactful legal case of our time, "Bar None" Either way we will continue to look and bring you updates on this as they develop or until we are silenced. Source Documents:
https://digitalcommons.law.scu.edu/cg... I am a 100% crowd funded grass roots news and media platform. If you value what we do, please help keep us going! e-transfer donations to: [email protected] (pass word Canada) or https://www.paypal.com.me/1stdibbsmm/ Connect with us! https://www.subscribestar.com/whats-u... Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/what... Mind.com: https://www.minds.com/whatsupcanada/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanad... Twitter: https://twitter.com/WhatsUp_Canada/ Website: https://whatsup-canada.com/ My Canada Book Social Media Alternative: https://mycanadabook.com/ Video Credit to "Woke Societies" Full "Woke Societies" video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature....
Next to Epstein, this has to be one of the biggest stories of the year that not one main stream outlet is covering. A lawsuit coming out of California is filling for 2.3 trillion in damages claiming Big Tech Giants like Google, FB, Deep Mind Inc, Tesla, Alphabet Inc, Zuckerberg, EMusk.are using AI that endangers the entire human race working along side China. We discuss this and the major news from the week that broke. And of course the latest Q proofs that are tied to these stories as well! PLEASE SUBSCRIBE AND LIKE FOR MORE AMAZING CONTENT! https://wokesocieties.com/ Follow me @ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wokesociety1111 Twitter: https://twitter.com/wokesocieties Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/wokesocieties... Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/su0V...
#BreakingNews #BigTechScandal #GenocideExposed "
Two last posts:
Trump Signed Executive Order Showing his True Loyalties are to Rothschild created Israel and not America or American Foundational Principles Like Free Speech!
7830 Views | To New World Order on Saturday Dec 14 2019 19:49
Update with Video by AVR and RDS: Dear President Donald John Trump, our Nation Was Overthrown in the 1860's by the Vatican/Crown! What are We Doing About It?
4945 Views | To Awakening? Start Here on Monday Nov 25 2019 05:49
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